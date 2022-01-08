HPD officer charged with capital murder linked to shooting

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer has been charged with capital murder on Friday linked to a shooting at a Madison Apartment complex.

WAFF 48 News was outside the Weston Ranch Apartment Complex around 10 a.m. where the shooting was reported. According to HPD, the investigation involves an officer, who was off duty at the time of the incident.

According to HPD, SBI has charged HPD Officer David McCoy with capital murder.

Sources familiar with the situation tell WAFF, a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. Those sources also tell us, McCoy, who lives in the apartment complex as a courtesy officer, called in to dispatch of shots being fired.

HPD has requested that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation lead the death investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

