Prattville 5K race benefits Youth Leadership Autauga County program

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - It all began with the sound of an airhorn. Over 100 runners took to the streets in Prattville for the Cruising the Creekwalk 5K.

“Races have kind of struggled since COVID, and so we did not expect that many runners,” Leadership Autauga board member Jennifer Barrett said. “We are very grateful that the community of Prattville and surrounding communities have come out to support this good cause this morning.”

The race started and ended at the Doster Memorial Community Center. It took runners along the Autauga Creek and through historic downtown Prattville.

This was 8-year-old JD Graff’s first 5K. He ran alongside his mother while his family cheered him on – colorful signs and all.

“I have a bunch of medals at home, and I wanted to earn a new one,” Graff said.

Around 150 participants made the trek – many doing so with a smile. Runners of all ages were present.

The race was expected to bring in around $7,000. That money going toward the Youth Leadership Autauga County program, which helps 11th graders learn about public service and more.

“These youth get the opportunity to monthly learn about things such as nonprofits in our community, our state government, our county government, our city government, economic development, the military,” Barrett said. “It is a great opportunity for them to learn the beginnings of networking, and what it means to be a community member.”

The board member adds the Cruising the Creekwalk 5K has been going on since 2009.

