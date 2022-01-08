Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two men have been arrested and charged in the kidnapping and rape of a Mississippi toddler who was found December 31.

The men were arrested Wednesday night, WDAM reported. Both made their initial appearance in court Thursday.

Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee, 33, was charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping.

Kim S. Lodge, 62, was charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Both men were denied bond and remain in custody.

Fifteenth Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s Jefferson Davis County office will oversee the case.

“The innocence of a child was lost with this assault,” Kittrell said. “An individual (who) does this, these individuals, I don’t understand the mindset. Never have, never will.

“What I do know is anybody who does this to a child does not deserve to be amongst us.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man dead in overnight Montgomery shooting
Shuronda Anderson, 22, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Friday by a U.S....
Woman charged with attempted murder in Montgomery shooting
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Montgomery County woman dies following Tuesday crash
Former reporter Bryan Henry became a familiar face on your TVs during his more than two decades...
Former WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry battles COVID-19

Latest News

A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine
Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block Alabama’s plan to use pandemic...
State says prison construction allowed with relief cash
First Alert Weather
Tracking a brief warm-up along with rain & storm chances this weekend
Warming up this weekend. Rain and storms expected Sunday.
Warming up this weekend. Rain and storms expected Sunday.