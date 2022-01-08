Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine

A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border on Friday has died.(WTAE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LYNN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died after a roof collapsed at a stone mine in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says the collapse was reported Friday afternoon at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Fayette County’s Springhill Township. Officials say the person was likely working inside equipment when a portion of the mine roof fell.

Crews worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment and move it so the victim could be removed just after 11 p.m. Friday.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration will investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man dead in overnight Montgomery shooting
Shuronda Anderson, 22, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Friday by a U.S....
Woman charged with attempted murder in Montgomery shooting
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Montgomery County woman dies following Tuesday crash
Former reporter Bryan Henry became a familiar face on your TVs during his more than two decades...
Former WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry battles COVID-19

Latest News

Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block Alabama’s plan to use pandemic...
State says prison construction allowed with relief cash
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
First Alert Weather
Tracking a brief warm-up along with rain & storm chances this weekend
Warming up this weekend. Rain and storms expected Sunday.
Warming up this weekend. Rain and storms expected Sunday.