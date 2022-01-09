16-year-old among victims in double homicide in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a double homicide investigation after a man was shot and a teenage girl was killed in the cross fire.

The victims have been identified as Ed Franklin Harris, 49, of Birmingham, Alabama and Yasmine Wright, 16, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Police said the incident occurred at 16th Way Southwest and Matt Leonard Drive. At approximately 9:15 p.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot at the location. The responding officers discovered Harris laying unresponsive in the middle of the road next to a motorcycle. Harris suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Officers and detectives were also alerted of another gunshot victim. 16-year-old Yasmine Wright was transported by personal vehicle to Birmingham Fire Station 25 located at 3015 Wilson Road.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the Wright to UAB Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggest that Harris turned onto 16th Way Southwest and laid the motorcycle down in the roadway. The suspects drove onto a grassy area at the intersection and stopped. The suspect(s) reportedly exited the vehicle and fired shots, fatally wounding Harris.

Wright was the passenger in a vehicle passing in the area when she was struck by gunfire.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan released a statement regarding the loss of the Wenonah High School Student:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Yasmine Wright, a 10th-grade scholar at Wenonah High School who was wounded by stray gunfire as she returned home from work on Saturday. Our thoughts and prayers are with Yasmine’s family, as well as the students, faculty and staff at Wenonah High. Grief counselors will be on hand at the school on Monday.”

Wright worked at the Birmingham Zoo. The Zoo released this statement on her death:

“The Birmingham Zoo family is deeply saddened to learn that one of its own, Yasmine Wright, was the victim of a random yet senseless act of violence. Yasmine and her family have been part of our team for several years, working as part of the SSA operations of the Zoo. Yasmine was a beloved member of our team, and we are sending our sincerest condolences to her family and friends. We wish them continued support during this difficult time.”

The suspect(s) fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, still at large.

Police said if anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Ms. Janice Wright should be spending this Sunday afternoon with her beloved 16-year-old niece Yasmine. That won’t happen. Yasmine had her life stolen from her last night – an innocent victim killed in a crossfire that also left another man dead. pic.twitter.com/KkDbYNipSq — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) January 9, 2022

