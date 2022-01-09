Advertise
Former Tallassee Mayor Bobby Payne dies at 76

Former Tallassee Mayor Bobby Payne has died. He was 76-years-old.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Tallassee Mayor Bobby Payne has died. He was 76-years-old.

According to the obituary, Payne passed away Saturday. His cause of death was not disclosed.

He served as mayor for 24 years. During his tenure, Payne also served as president of the League of Municipalities from 1996-1997, chairman of the Southern Municipal Conference, chairman of Center Alabama Regional Planning Commission and chairman of Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation for 12 years.

Payne was also a member of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce and past president of the Tallassee Rotary Club.

He was also co-owner of Town and Country Motors for several years.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from noon until service time.

A private burial will be at a later time in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

