Man killed in I-65 crash in Lowndes County

A Greenville man is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 Saturday night, according to...
A Greenville man is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 Saturday night, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 Saturday night, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

According to ALEA, the single-vehicle wreck happened at 9:55 p.m. when a 2006 Mazda 3 left the roadway and collided with an embankment which caused the car to overturn.

The driver, Adrian L. Reese, 41, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash, ALEA said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened near the 154 mile marker, three miles north of Letohatchee.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

