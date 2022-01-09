Advertise
Man sought after escaping Crenshaw County Jail

According to a post on the Crenshaw County EMA’s page, 32-year-old Roderick Jones has escaped custody. He was being held on an attempted murder charge.(Source: Crenshaw County EMA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County officials are asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate.

According to a post on the Crenshaw County EMA’s Facebook page, 32-year-old Roderick Jones has escaped custody. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Jones was wearing an orange hoodie, orange pants and a white t-shirt.

Jones was being held on an attempted murder charge and should be considered dangerous, according to officials.

Officials say it is unknown if Jones is on foot or was picked up by another individual. Officials are advising those who live within close proximity to the Crenshaw County Jail area to take precautions and make sure their doors are locked.

If you see anyone fitting Jones’ description, please call 911 immediately.

