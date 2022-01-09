Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

More than 60 people injured in major fire in New York City

More than 200 firefighters are responding to a major fire in the Bronx.
More than 200 firefighters are responding to a major fire in the Bronx.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 60 people have been injured in a major fire in the Bronx in New York City on Sunday.

At least 31 of those people have “serious injuries.”

About 200 firefighters are on the scene, the New York Fire Department said on Twitter.

Many of the injured victims were located on the upper floors and likely suffered from severe smoke inhalation, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference.

Nigro says that “numerous fatalities” are expected.

The department posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former reporter Bryan Henry became a familiar face on your TVs during his more than two decades...
Former WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry battles COVID-19
Shuronda Anderson, 22, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Friday by a U.S....
Woman charged with attempted murder in Montgomery shooting
Huntsville Police officer David Michael McCoy was arrested and charged with Capital Murder...
HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder, sources confirmed
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Source: WBRC video
AAA Alabama offers advice on how to avoid deer strikes after two people die in crash

Latest News

A Greenville man is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 Saturday night, according to...
Man killed in I-65 crash in Lowndes County
Former Tallassee Mayor Bobby Payne dies at 76
Former Tallassee Mayor Bobby Payne dies at 76
Prattville 5K benefits Youth Leadership Autauga County Program
Prattville 5K benefits Youth Leadership Autauga County Program
One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting