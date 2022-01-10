Chilly weather settling in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A chilly -- but not far from normal -- pattern is getting underway today across Central Alabama. It will be a mainly quiet stretch of weather as well.

Skies turn mostly sunny this afternoon with a breeze all day. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs today will only reach the lower and middle 50s despite sunshine returning by late in the morning. A stiff northerly breeze will punctuate the cooler feel all day.

A trio of nights at or below freezing will follow starting tonight. That means frost is a good bet at least a time or two as you head off to work or school this week.

Cold mornings are returning. (WSFA 12 News)

The afternoons will stay below normal through Wednesday in the lower to middle 50s. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine.

We do get up to 60 on Thursday with sun and clouds mixed, but that’s about it when it comes to warmer weather. We’re right back in the mid-50s on Friday with more dry weather and a healthy dose of sunshine.

Dry and cooler weather this week. (WSFA 12 News)

The only rain chance we have over the next week will come Saturday into early Saturday night. That one will not bring severe weather or even thunderstorms. It looks to bring plain rain showers.

Behind that system will be a reinforcing shot of colder air for Sunday and early next week. More 50s during the day and lower 30s at night.

Showers are possible Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

