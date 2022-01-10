Chilly weather settling in
No big warm-ups
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A chilly -- but not far from normal -- pattern is getting underway today across Central Alabama. It will be a mainly quiet stretch of weather as well.
Highs today will only reach the lower and middle 50s despite sunshine returning by late in the morning. A stiff northerly breeze will punctuate the cooler feel all day.
A trio of nights at or below freezing will follow starting tonight. That means frost is a good bet at least a time or two as you head off to work or school this week.
The afternoons will stay below normal through Wednesday in the lower to middle 50s. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine.
We do get up to 60 on Thursday with sun and clouds mixed, but that’s about it when it comes to warmer weather. We’re right back in the mid-50s on Friday with more dry weather and a healthy dose of sunshine.
The only rain chance we have over the next week will come Saturday into early Saturday night. That one will not bring severe weather or even thunderstorms. It looks to bring plain rain showers.
Behind that system will be a reinforcing shot of colder air for Sunday and early next week. More 50s during the day and lower 30s at night.
