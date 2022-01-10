Class Act: Millbrook Middle School teacher keeps curriculum ‘fun and exciting’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is Elizabeth Knight’s first year at Millbrook Middle School, and it’s clear she’s already made an impression.

“I want it to be fun and exciting for my kids,” Knight said, “That’s the biggest deal for me.”

The 5th-grade teacher uses music, photos, and more to keep her kids excited about history and social studies.

“If we’re learning about the Aztecs, I like to show them photos or images and just offer an immersive experience,” Knight said. “I want them to see what it was like at that time”.

It hasn’t always been easy offering that immersive setting. Like most teachers, working during the pandemic has its challenges.

“You have half your class sometimes, kids are out sick, so just finding a way maybe communicating through Zoom or emails…whatever I have to do, I do it,” Knight said, “I try to make sure I see them every day.”

