Dothan Schools temporarily cancelling bus routes

(WCTV)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools are temporarily canceling some bus routes due to a lack of staff.

In a press release Monday, DCS says that there will be no busses going to Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan High School starting Tuesday, January 11. Buses will resume on Tuesday, January 18.

Monday, January 17, DCS schools are closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

DCS will continue to provide transportation to special needs students to Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan High School.

Other students who cannot arrange a way to school and have internet access will be provided a device for virtual school.

Meagan Dorsey with DCS stresses Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan High School will be open. The system just does not have enough transportation staff.

Families with questions should contact their school.

.
Class Act - Millbrook Middle School's Elizabeth Knight