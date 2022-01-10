Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Enterprise man charged with DUI after fiery overturned vehicle crash

(Gray News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man has been arrested on Driving Under the Influence and other charges after a crash that saw a vehicle overturned and in flames.

Sunday around 8:50 PM, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash on U.S. Hwy 231 just south of County Road 162 in Jackson County.

They found a Mercury sedan, which was engulfed in flames, had crashed into a utility pole and overturned onto its side. Troopers say a witness saw the driver running from the scene.

Joshua Brigman, 30, of Enterprise was detained just south of the crash.

Brigman was charged with DUI Crash with Property Damage, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage, No proof of Insurance, Careless Driving, and Expired Driver Licenses for more than 6 Months.

Brigman was transported to Jackson County ER for medical clearance prior to being booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Greenville man is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 Saturday night, according to...
Man killed in I-65 crash in Lowndes County
According to a post on the Crenshaw County EMA’s page, 32-year-old Roderick Jones has escaped...
Man sought after escaping Crenshaw County Jail
First Alert Weather
Tracking a chilly start to the work & school week

Latest News

Skies turn mostly sunny this afternoon with a breeze all day.
Chilly weather settling in
A Sunday night crash has taken the life of a Wetumpka man, according to the Alabama Law...
Wetumpka man killed in Sunday night crash
A few simple improvements can save serious money on your utility bills but it doesn’t have to...
National Cut Your Energy Costs Day encourages ways to improve energy efficiency
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting