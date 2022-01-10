Advertise
Gov. Ivey to give 2022 State of the State address Tuesday

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address on Feb. 2, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will address the state Tuesday evening from the Alabama Capitol, hours after the Legislature opens for its first day of the regular 2022 legislative session.

Ivey’s State of the State address will take place at 6 p.m. with WSFA 12 News carrying the speech live on air and online.

The governor is slated to speak for approximately 30 minutes, after which time state Sen. Bobby Singleton will provide viewers with the Democratic response.

Due to the governor’s address happening at 6 p.m. instead of the traditional 6:30 p.m. time slot, WSFA 12 News at 6 will be delayed until the speeches have concluded.

