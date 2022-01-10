Advertise
Gun found in backpack after Opelika school altercation, police say

An Opelika High School student is in custody after a fight with another student between classes...
An Opelika High School student is in custody after a fight with another student between classes Monday morning led to the discovery of a handgun.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Opelika High School student is in custody after a fight with another student between classes Monday morning led to the discovery of a handgun.

The Opelika Police Department said the altercation between the students was investigated by school administrators and the OPD’s School Resource Officer at which time the firearm was found in one student’s backpack.

Police said the gun was not related to the altercation and said all students and staff are safe after what they determined was an “isolated incident.”

Investigators were unable to immediately say whether the gun was loaded. A motive for the student bringing it onto campus was also unclear.

The unnamed student is being questioned at the Opelika Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App, which can be done anonymously.

