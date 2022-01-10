Advertise
Man awaiting trial in cop’s death sentenced on federal weapons charges

(KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A man awaiting a state trial in the death of an Alabama police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal weapons charges.

Alabama news outlets report that the sentence was handed down Monday in the case of Marco Perez.

Perez faces a state capital murder charge in the 2018 death of Mobile police officer Sean Tuder.

Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder was killed in the line of duty in 2018.
Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder was killed in the line of duty in 2018.(KCRG)

Monday’s sentence was for the crimes of receiving a firearm while under indictment and possession of a stolen firearm. He was convicted on those charges in federal court in October.

State prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty in the state case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

