Man injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person was injured in a shooting Sunday, Montgomery police confirmed.

According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers and medics were called to the 6000 block of Cherry Hill Road around 6:44 p.m. after a report of a shooting. When they arrived in the area, they found a man who had non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information related to the shooting was released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.