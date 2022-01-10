Advertise
Man injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person was injured in a shooting Sunday, Montgomery police confirmed.

According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers and medics were called to the 6000 block of Cherry Hill Road around 6:44 p.m. after a report of a shooting. When they arrived in the area, they found a man who had non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information related to the shooting was released.

