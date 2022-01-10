Millbrook grant aims to increase number of murals around city

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook is looking to add a splash of color to its walls and is offering some money in order to get it done.

On Monday, the city announced the appropriation of $30,000 for a citywide mural grant project that it wants to use to promote tourism and economic development.

With the help of the Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce, which has agreed to administer the grant, those who are chosen to take part will be reimbursed by up to $6,000 after a 20% match of the total project cost has been met, the city said.

“Art tourism is a growing industry,” said Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley. “Mural programs in other cities have proven to create jobs, attract investments, generate tax revenue, and stimulate local economies. We are excited to be able to offer our local businesses this opportunity to create a unique look for themselves, stand out from the rest, and hopefully attract even more business.”

Every business in the city limits is eligible to apply for the grant. Successful applicants must demonstrate eligibility based on property requirements, location and content.

“Murals aren’t just about slapping paint on the side of a building,” said Millbrook Chamber Director Brenda Dennis. “They’re about bringing communities together to tell a shared story, and then to share that story with the rest of the world.”

Grant applications can be downloaded from the MACC website or picked up at the Chamber office at 3390 Main St. The grant deadline is March 31.

