Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

More than 150 students test positive for COVID in Auburn City Schools

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released its first COVID-19 update of the new year.

The school district reports 151 students tested positive for the virus during the week of January 3 - 7. Also during that period, 92 students received notice of possible exposure at school.

District officials say if the threshold of 0.5% cases within ACS is met for a second week in a row, an indoor mask requirement will be reinstated starting Tuesday, January 18.

Masks or face coverings are currently only required on school buses.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Greenville man is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 Saturday night, according to...
Man killed in I-65 crash in Lowndes County
According to a post on the Crenshaw County EMA’s page, 32-year-old Roderick Jones has escaped...
Man sought after escaping Crenshaw County Jail
First Alert Weather
Tracking a chilly start to the work & school week

Latest News

While it is the cold and flu season, medical experts believe you should never assume –...
Alabama doctors discuss identifying COVID-19 in cold, flu season
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to...
COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed
More than 39,000 Alabamians have tested positive for the virus in 2022 alone.
Alabama doctors expect more COVID-19 variants to evolve
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule