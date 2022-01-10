More than 150 students test positive for COVID in Auburn City Schools

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released its first COVID-19 update of the new year.

The school district reports 151 students tested positive for the virus during the week of January 3 - 7. Also during that period, 92 students received notice of possible exposure at school.

District officials say if the threshold of 0.5% cases within ACS is met for a second week in a row, an indoor mask requirement will be reinstated starting Tuesday, January 18.

Masks or face coverings are currently only required on school buses.

