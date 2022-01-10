Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Most 2022 Montgomery MLK celebration events postponed

Most of 2022′s Montgomery Martin Luther King Celebration plans have been postponed, according...
Most of 2022′s Montgomery Martin Luther King Celebration plans have been postponed, according to organizers, due to the latest pandemic surge.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of 2022′s Montgomery Martin Luther King Celebration plans have been postponed, according to organizers, due to the latest pandemic surge.

The events, which were slated to run from Jan. 12-17, will take place in February. New dates have not yet been set.

However, the Martin Luther King Day parade and Capitol Steps program will go on as planned on Jan. 17,

The civil rights leader, who was assassinated in 1968, would have turned 93 on Jan. 15.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Greenville man is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 Saturday night, according to...
Man killed in I-65 crash in Lowndes County
According to a post on the Crenshaw County EMA’s page, 32-year-old Roderick Jones has escaped...
Man sought after escaping Crenshaw County Jail
First Alert Weather
Tracking a chilly start to the work & school week

Latest News

Mae Mae has been cooking her whole life, but was far from an expert when it comes to social...
County Road 12: Mae Mae’s Happy Table a YouTube sensation
Morning Smile: Edgewood Academy defeats Lee Scott
Morning Smile: Edgewood Academy defeats Lee Scott
The Alabama Broadband Map shows where broadband connection is available in the state and its...
ADECA unveils Alabama Broadband Map and Connectivity Plan
Auburn 2040
Auburn mayor postpones 2040 initiative due to COVID-19 uncertainty, upcoming election