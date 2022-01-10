Most 2022 Montgomery MLK celebration events postponed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of 2022′s Montgomery Martin Luther King Celebration plans have been postponed, according to organizers, due to the latest pandemic surge.

The events, which were slated to run from Jan. 12-17, will take place in February. New dates have not yet been set.

However, the Martin Luther King Day parade and Capitol Steps program will go on as planned on Jan. 17,

The civil rights leader, who was assassinated in 1968, would have turned 93 on Jan. 15.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.