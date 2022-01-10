Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

National Cut Your Energy Costs Day encourages ways to improve energy efficiency

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year, Jan. 10 is named National Cut Your Energy Costs Day. It’s a day set aside to help homeowners and businesses identify ways to reduce energy costs and improve efficiency.

A few simple improvements can save serious money on your utility bills but it doesn’t have to cost you anything. Things like:

  • Weatherproof your home
  • Replace old windows with new energy-efficient windows
  • Replace old furnace with new energy-efficient furnace
  • Properly maintain furnace
  • Use solar heat if possible
  • Turn down thermostats
  • Turning off lights when leaving a room
  • Use energy-efficient compact fluorescent light bulbs
  • Run dishwasher and washing machine only when fully loaded
  • Lower water heater temperature
  • Take shorter showers
  • Unplug unused appliances
  • Carpool whenever possible

Experts say just practicing some efficient energy consumption methods like these can benefit your bottom line and the environment at the same time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Greenville man is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 Saturday night, according to...
Man killed in I-65 crash in Lowndes County
According to a post on the Crenshaw County EMA’s page, 32-year-old Roderick Jones has escaped...
Man sought after escaping Crenshaw County Jail
First Alert Weather
Tracking a chilly start to the work & school week

Latest News

1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
Tuscaloosa Police expect a lot of fans on The Strip Monday night.
Tuscaloosa Police will patrol The Strip during National Championship Game
Tips for National Cut Your Energy Costs day
Tips for National Cut Your Energy Costs day
Alabama doctors discuss identifying COVID-19 in cold, flu season
Alabama doctors discuss identifying COVID-19 in cold, flu season