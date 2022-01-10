National Cut Your Energy Costs Day encourages ways to improve energy efficiency
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year, Jan. 10 is named National Cut Your Energy Costs Day. It’s a day set aside to help homeowners and businesses identify ways to reduce energy costs and improve efficiency.
A few simple improvements can save serious money on your utility bills but it doesn’t have to cost you anything. Things like:
- Weatherproof your home
- Replace old windows with new energy-efficient windows
- Replace old furnace with new energy-efficient furnace
- Properly maintain furnace
- Use solar heat if possible
- Turn down thermostats
- Turning off lights when leaving a room
- Use energy-efficient compact fluorescent light bulbs
- Run dishwasher and washing machine only when fully loaded
- Lower water heater temperature
- Take shorter showers
- Unplug unused appliances
- Carpool whenever possible
Experts say just practicing some efficient energy consumption methods like these can benefit your bottom line and the environment at the same time.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.