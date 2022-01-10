National Cut Your Energy Costs Day encourages ways to improve energy efficiency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year, Jan. 10 is named National Cut Your Energy Costs Day. It’s a day set aside to help homeowners and businesses identify ways to reduce energy costs and improve efficiency.

A few simple improvements can save serious money on your utility bills but it doesn’t have to cost you anything. Things like:

Weatherproof your home

Replace old windows with new energy-efficient windows

Replace old furnace with new energy-efficient furnace

Properly maintain furnace

Use solar heat if possible

Turn down thermostats

Turning off lights when leaving a room

Use energy-efficient compact fluorescent light bulbs

Run dishwasher and washing machine only when fully loaded

Lower water heater temperature

Take shorter showers

Unplug unused appliances

Carpool whenever possible

Experts say just practicing some efficient energy consumption methods like these can benefit your bottom line and the environment at the same time.

