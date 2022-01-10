Possible tornado spotted in south Alabama Sunday

MCKENZIE, Ala. (WSFA) - A possible tornado touched down in the McKenzie area during Sunday’s severe weather.

Multiple videos and pictures show the tornado. It was seen crossing Interstate 65 northbound near Evergreen. It was seen again on video near the Dollar General and B&H Cafe, located along Alabama 55 in far southern Bulter County.

According to meteorologist Tyler Sebree, some minor damage from the storm was reported in or near McKenzie.

There have been no reported injuries or substantial damage from the storm.

The National Weather Service will send out a team to survey the damage and determine if a tornado caused it.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.