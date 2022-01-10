Seasonably cool, sunny conditions expected all week long

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you have been one of the many people asking for “winter” weather in Alabama, then look no further than this forecast! The overall pattern this week will be quiet, with a good bit of sunshine but seasonably cool conditions both during the mornings and afternoon. Highs today have found their way into the mid 50s, and that’s not far off from an average January day; lows tonight will dip down below freezing for almost everyone.

A trio of nights at or below freezing will follow starting Tuesday morning with chilly upper 20s likely for a lot of north central Alabama. That means frost is a good bet at least a time or two as you head off to work or school this week...

Cold mornings are returning. (WSFA 12 News)

Our afternoons will stay near normal through Wednesday in the mid 50s - the sky will feature plenty of sunshine during the day on Tuesday, but more clouds enter the forecast in time for Wednesday.

We do get up to near 60° on Thursday with sun and clouds mixed together, but that’s about it when it comes to warmer weather. We’re right back in the mid 50s territory on Friday with more dry weather and a healthy dose of sunshine.

The only rain chance we have over the next week will come Saturday into early Saturday night... that one will not bring severe weather or even thunderstorms, but it does look to bring a decent coverage of rain.

Showers are possible Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind that system will be a reinforcing shot of colder air for Sunday and early next week. More 50s during the day and lower 30s at night!

Quiet and calm with seasonable temperatures expected... only chance of rain happens on Saturday! (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.