Special session possible on relief fund spending

The Alabama Statehouse
The Alabama Statehouse(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers say there may be a special session on how to spend the state’s remaining pandemic relief funds.

Key lawmakers said there are discussions with the governor’s office on calling a special session in which lawmakers would focus only on the relief money allocation during the upcoming regular session that begins Tuesday. Asked if a special session was planned or under consideration, a spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey said Sunday the governor wants this to be an early priority for the Legislature.

Congress allocated $2.12 billion for Alabama through the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

