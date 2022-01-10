Advertise
Wetumpka man killed in Sunday night crash

A Sunday night crash has taken the life of a Wetumpka man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Sunday night crash has taken the life of a Wetumpka man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Marion F. Simpson, 66, was killed around 7:15 p.m. when the 2005 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The crash happened on Colley Road in Elmore County, approximately four miles east of Wetumpka. Simpson died on the scene, according to state troopers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the ALEA Highway Patrol Division.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

