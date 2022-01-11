Auburn Univ. to offer drive-thru COVID testing for students, employees

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is preparing to expand COVID-19 testing for students and employees.

Drive-thru testing will be available, by appointment only, through the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center at the South Quad parking deck on the following dates:

Wednesday, January 12 · 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, January 13 · 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, January 19 · 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, January 20 · 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Registration for this testing will be available through the pharmacy scheduling website. University officials say appointments through Auburn University Medical Center can also be made by calling its COVID-19 line at 334-844-9825.

Regardless of where an individual is tested, the university says a self-report positive form must be submitted if they are positive.

Additional testing locations in the Auburn area can be found here.

