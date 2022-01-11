Bail increase hearing set for bowling alley shooting suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has set a hearing for Friday morning to consider whether to increase bail in the case of a man accused of killing one and injuring six others at a Montgomery bowling alley over the weekend.

Montgomery County District Judge Tiffany B. McCord will consider Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s motion to increase Tory Johnson’s bail to $2 million.

Johnson was released from the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the shooting incident at Bama Lanes bowling alley on Atlanta Highway. His bond was set at $270,000, including $150,000 for the murder charge and between $15,000 and $30,000 each for the assault charges.

“The current bail amount is woefully inadequate to protect the public from this dangerous and violent criminal,” the DA stated in his motion. “To adequately protect the community, it is imperative that this Court increase the defendant’s bail and order his immediate arrest.”

The hearing starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.