Cold nights and cool days

No rain chances outside of Saturday-Saturday night
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If colder weather is what you’ve been wanting, then this forecast is for you. The pattern this week will continue to be quiet with around or just below normal temperatures by mid-January standards.

Daily highs will be in the 50s with a couple of days in the lower 60s.
Daily highs will be in the 50s with a couple of days in the lower 60s.(WSFA 12 News)

There will also be a much lighter wind each day, which will make things more tolerable than what we experienced throughout the day Monday.

A trio of mornings at or below freezing is kicking off today, with chilly upper 20s likely for those typically colder locations. That means frost is a good bet through at least Thursday morning.

Every night will be spent in the 30s.
Every night will be spent in the 30s.(WSFA 12 News)

Frost can actually develop when temperatures are a few degrees above freezing, so even if temperatures stay in the 33-36 range, frost can still form.

Our afternoons will be cool in the 50s for much of the next seven days. The exceptions are Thursday and Saturday. Both of those days will likely feature lower 60s.

Saturday-Saturday night will bring rain.
Saturday-Saturday night will bring rain.(WSFA 12 News)

The afternoons will also be dry with a varying degree of sunshine depending on the day. The only rain chance we have is Saturday and Saturday night. While rain is a good bet, nothing heavy or severe will occur.

Behind that system will be a reinforcing shot of colder air for Sunday and early next week. That means drier weather, more 50s during the day and lower 30s at night.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

