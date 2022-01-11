‘COVID-19 related issues’ force Tallapoosa County Schools to go virtual

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallapoosa County Schools are transitioning back to virtual learning after an increase in “COVID-19-related issues.”

According to a Facebook post by the Tallapoosa Board of Education, students will return to virtual learning on Wednesday and continue virtually through Friday. Students will return to campus on Jan. 18.

“We apologize in advance for the inconvenience but the safety of our students and staff is always the center of every decision made by the Tallapoosa County Board of Education,” the Facebook post read.

Faculty and staff will continue to report to work each day.

Details about the specific COVID-19 related issues were not released.

Since the return from the holiday break, a number of schools have reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases among students and faculty.

ADPH has advised K-12 school students, faculty and staff to follow updated isolation guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

