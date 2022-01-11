Heavy police presence outside Montgomery business
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a heavy police presence outside a Montgomery business on the Eastern Boulevard.
Multiple Montgomery police officers and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency members can be seen outside the Family Dollar store, located across from Home Depot on the Eastern Boulevard.
Details about the situation are limited. We have reached out to law enforcement for information.
