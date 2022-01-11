Advertise
Jenkins named new police chief at Montgomery Regional Airport

Former acting Tuskegee Police Chief Loyd Jenkins is taking on a new role, this time as the...
Former acting Tuskegee Police Chief Loyd Jenkins is taking on a new role, this time as the police chief of the Montgomery Regional Airport.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former acting Tuskegee Police Chief Loyd Jenkins is taking on a new role, this time as the police chief of the Montgomery Regional Airport.

The Montgomery Airport Authority confirmed the hire Tuesday, saying Jenkins was one of a number of highly qualified applicants for the position but among only a select few who remained in contention following several rounds of in-depth interviews.

“Chief Jenkins is a tremendous addition to our staff, bringing with him an array of law enforcement knowledge, skills, and abilities. I’m confident that he will be a valuable asset to MGM,” said the airport’s executive director, Wade Davis.

“I have spent the majority of my adult life serving in public safety,” Jenkins said. “Becoming a police officer was a childhood dream, and I’ve had the opportunity to live that dream. I’m extremely honored to serve as Chief of Police for the Montgomery Regional Airport. One of the things that attracted me to becoming the Chief of Police at MGM is the tremendous variety and complexity of work, combined with so many opportunities to build relationships with federal law enforcement agencies, airlines, other airport businesses, employees, and travelers.”

Chief Jenkins will be responsible for providing protection to civil aviation passengers, visitors, aircrafts, and facilities. He will lead the Airport Police Department in tasks involving specialized security requirements of airport traffic direction, vehicle patrol, arrest and detention of persons suspected of violating local, state, or federal laws.

He’ll also be tasked with implementing a comprehensive emergency response plan, encompassing how the department manages crisis situations, from hazardous chemical spills and severe weather conditions, to bomb threats and security breaches.

Jenkins replaces Corporal John Hammonds, who served as Interim Airport Police Chief since May of last year, following the retirement of the previous chief. Hammonds will remain with the airport police department in his current role.

