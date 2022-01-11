Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Judge says FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook can proceed

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal judge has ruled that the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company’s request for a dismissal.

In a revised complaint filed last August, the FTC argues that the company pursued a “buy or bury” strategy against rivals to suppress competition.

This is the FTC’s second antitrust run at the company. A federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general that were among multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans’ market power.

The FTC is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of Facebook’s popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, or a restructuring of the company.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who in June ruled that the FTC’s original lawsuit was “legally insufficient” and didn’t provide enough evidence to prove that Facebook was a monopoly, said in Tuesday’s ruling that the the first complaint “stumbled out of the starting blocks.”

But he added that, though the “core theory” of the lawsuit — that Facebook is a monopoly engaging in anticompetitive behavior — remains unchanged, the facts alleged this time around are “far more robust and detailed than before.”

Meta said in an emailed statement it is “confident the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims.”

“Our investments in Instagram and WhatsApp transformed them into what they are today,” the company said. “They have been good for competition, and good for the people and businesses that choose to use our products.”

Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition, said the agency presented a “strong amended complaint a strong amended complaint, and we look forward to trial.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
There was a heavy law enforcement presence outside the store around 11 a.m.
Teen kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Montgomery
One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
A Sunday night crash has taken the life of a Wetumpka man, according to the Alabama Law...
Wetumpka man killed in Sunday night crash
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer

Latest News

This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive
File photo of Gov. Kay Ivey delivering the State of the State address to the Alabama...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey to deliver 2022 State of the State address
Shoppers walk past empty aisles of produce at a Safeway on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
Possible tornado in Mackenzie, Alabama
NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes touched down in south Alabama Sunday