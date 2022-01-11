Montgomery home a total loss after Tuesday morning fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue officials are working to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a house overnight.

According to Capt. Jason C. Selman, the fire happened Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Cherry Street. When firefighters arrived at the home it was fully engulfed by fire.

WSFA 12 News photographer Ted Hughes found the home near the intersection of Cherry and Grace streets.

Fire leaves Montgomery home a "total loss." ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Fire leaves Montgomery home a "total loss." ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Fire leaves Montgomery home a "total loss." ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Selman said the fire was brought under control, but the structure is a total loss.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.