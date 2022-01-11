Advertise
Nick Saban praises team despite loss in National Championship game to Georgia

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This isn’t the ending to the season Alabama football fans wanted. The team lost 33-18 to Georgia in the National Championship game Monday night.

Alabama had an 18 to 13 lead with about 8 minutes to go when Georgia took the lead and control of the game. The Bulldogs would score three more touchdowns. Their final score came on defense when Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young was picked off for the second time in the game.

Coach Nick Saban talked after the game saying he’s still proud of his team. “I’m extremely proud of this group, our team for what they accomplished, the adversity of what they overcame. They’re really a great bunch of winners. They won going away this year. They came from behind and won. They won those games to have the opportunity to play in this game. And I just feel really poorly that they didn’t finish the game better the way in the fourth quarter cause we played a heck of a game against a heck of team,” Saban told reporters after the game.

The team will return to campus and the Mal Moore Athletic Facility Tuesday.

