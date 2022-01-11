Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes touched down in south Alabama Sunday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two tornadoes touched down in South Alabama during the severe weather Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, both tornadoes were rated as EF-O. The first touched down in Conecuh County on the west side of I-65 at the Owassa exit and crossed the interstate. It was later captured on surveillance video at a nearby gas station.

NWS said the second tornado touched down at Hayes Road and Armstrong Road in Butler County.

Both tornadoes produced minor damage, according to NWS.

Viewers captured what’s believed to have been one of the tornadoes crossing Interstate 65 northbound near Evergreen. It was later seen again near the Dollar General and B&H café, along Alabama 55 in Butler County.

No injuries were reported from either tornado.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
A Sunday night crash has taken the life of a Wetumpka man, according to the Alabama Law...
Wetumpka man killed in Sunday night crash
File image
Man injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

Sunshine and cool temperatures today.
Cold nights and cool days
Fire leaves Montgomery home a "total loss."
Montgomery home a total loss after Tuesday morning fire
Montgomery home ‘total loss’ after Tuesday morning fire
Montgomery home ‘total loss’ after Tuesday morning fire
An overnight crash involving a semi-truck on the Pearl River bridge caused the closure of...
Semi-truck carrying new cars burns in crash near Miss. state line