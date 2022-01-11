NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes touched down in south Alabama Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two tornadoes touched down in South Alabama during the severe weather Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, both tornadoes were rated as EF-O. The first touched down in Conecuh County on the west side of I-65 at the Owassa exit and crossed the interstate. It was later captured on surveillance video at a nearby gas station.

NWS said the second tornado touched down at Hayes Road and Armstrong Road in Butler County.

Both tornadoes produced minor damage, according to NWS.

Viewers captured what’s believed to have been one of the tornadoes crossing Interstate 65 northbound near Evergreen. It was later seen again near the Dollar General and B&H café, along Alabama 55 in Butler County.

No injuries were reported from either tornado.

