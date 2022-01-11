Advertise
Opelika police searching for suspects after multiple vehicle break-ins

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are seeking to identify two women after multiple vehicles were broken into at businesses on Columbus Parkway.

Authorities say the break-ins happened between November 28 and December 4.

Police say the first suspect is seen wearing a long-sleeve blue or green shirt with blue jeans. The second suspect appears to have dark hair, police say. Their direction of travel is unknown.

Surveillance video shows multiple suspects in a white 2018-2022 model Chevrolet Traverse, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

