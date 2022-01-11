Ribbon cut at new CACC Prattville campus

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Classes have officially started at Central Alabama Community College’s new Prattville campus, located at 1320 Old Ridge Rd. A ribbon-cutting was held in commemoration Monday.

Central Alabama Community College has been in Prattville since 2018 but recently moved due to increased enrollment and limited space.

The new facility is approximately 50,000 square feet and sits on 124 acres.

This site will give CACC the opportunity to expand the programs and courses it offers.

“We’re going to be focused on academics. We’re going to be focused on meeting with individuals from companies, business and making solutions. And then our job is simply changing lives and being that economic engine that we need in this River Region,” said CACC President Jeff Lynn.

The community college will have new programs, including weekend and evening offerings in Industrial electronics, general business, computer information systems, practical nursing and medical assisting.

