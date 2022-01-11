Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Ribbon cut at new CACC Prattville campus

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Classes have officially started at Central Alabama Community College’s new Prattville campus, located at 1320 Old Ridge Rd. A ribbon-cutting was held in commemoration Monday.

Central Alabama Community College has been in Prattville since 2018 but recently moved due to increased enrollment and limited space.

The new facility is approximately 50,000 square feet and sits on 124 acres.

This site will give CACC the opportunity to expand the programs and courses it offers.

“We’re going to be focused on academics. We’re going to be focused on meeting with individuals from companies, business and making solutions. And then our job is simply changing lives and being that economic engine that we need in this River Region,” said CACC President Jeff Lynn.

The community college will have new programs, including weekend and evening offerings in Industrial electronics, general business, computer information systems, practical nursing and medical assisting.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
A Greenville man is dead following a crash on Interstate 65 Saturday night, according to...
Man killed in I-65 crash in Lowndes County
According to a post on the Crenshaw County EMA’s page, 32-year-old Roderick Jones has escaped...
Man sought after escaping Crenshaw County Jail

Latest News

The 5th-grade teacher uses music, photos, and more to keep her kids excited about history and...
Class Act: Millbrook Middle School teacher keeps curriculum ‘fun and exciting’
Legislators expect there to be a special session on how to spend the state’s remaining American...
Ala. lawmakers anticipate special session on American Rescue Plan funds
Quiet and calm with seasonable temperatures expected... only chance of rain happens on Saturday!
Seasonably cool, sunny conditions expected all week long
.
Possible special session on COVID relief funds