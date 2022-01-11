Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl facing additional charges in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, new capital murder charges have been served on Jeremy Williams.

Jeremy Williams, 37, is facing capital murder charges in connection to the case after Kamarie Holland’s body was found in Russell County on December 13. Williams faces a capital murder charge for the murder of a person less than 14 years old.

The capital murder charges include:

One count of kidnapping

One count of rape, first degree

One count of sodomy, first degree

Russell Co. Sheriff Heath Taylor said in a press conference two weeks ago that additional charges would be filed against Williams. Williams’ new charges were filed on January 11. The new charges include one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of producing child pornography.

In the State of Alabama, if proven guilty, a capital murder offense means Williams will either be facing life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Kristy Siple, mother of Kamarie, was also arrested Dec. 29 on felony murder charges. Siple was charged with one human trafficking charge. The warrant for the human trafficking charge states Siple allegedly agreed with another person to pay Siple to have sexual intercourse and sodomy with 5-year-old Kamarie.

Siple has been charged with three counts of murder:

Murder during the course of kidnapping

Murder during the course of rape

Murder during the course of sodomy

Williams and Siple are currently being held in the Russell County Jail without bond.

Williams will appear in court on January 12 at 11:30 a.m.

