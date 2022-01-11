Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspect in murder of 5-year-old girl facing additional charges in Russell Co.

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.(Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, new capital murder charges have been served on Jeremy Williams.

Jeremy Williams, 37, is facing capital murder charges in connection to the case after Kamarie Holland’s body was found in Russell County on December 13. Williams faces a capital murder charge for the murder of a person less than 14 years old.

The capital murder charges include:

  • One count of kidnapping
  • One count of rape, first degree
  • One count of sodomy, first degree

Russell Co. Sheriff Heath Taylor said in a press conference two weeks ago that additional charges would be filed against Williams. Williams’ new charges were filed on January 11. The new charges include one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of producing child pornography.

In the State of Alabama, if proven guilty, a capital murder offense means Williams will either be facing life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Kristy Siple, mother of Kamarie, was also arrested Dec. 29 on felony murder charges. Siple was charged with one human trafficking charge. The warrant for the human trafficking charge states Siple allegedly agreed with another person to pay Siple to have sexual intercourse and sodomy with 5-year-old Kamarie.

Siple has been charged with three counts of murder:

  • Murder during the course of kidnapping
  • Murder during the course of rape
  • Murder during the course of sodomy

Williams and Siple are currently being held in the Russell County Jail without bond.

Williams will appear in court on January 12 at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
A Sunday night crash has taken the life of a Wetumpka man, according to the Alabama Law...
Wetumpka man killed in Sunday night crash
File image
Man injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

Sunshine and cool temperatures today.
Cold nights and cool days continue
A hearing is set to determine whether bail should be increased for Tory Johnson, the suspect in...
Bail increase hearing set for bowling alley shooting suspect
Tallapoosa County Schools are transitioning back to virtual learning after an increase in...
‘COVID-19 related issues’ force Tallapoosa County Schools to go virtual
Hoda Muthana
Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride