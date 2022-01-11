Advertise
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey to deliver 2022 State of the State address

File photo of Gov. Kay Ivey delivering the State of the State address to the Alabama...
File photo of Gov. Kay Ivey delivering the State of the State address to the Alabama Legislature on Feb. 4, 2020.(Source: Gray TV)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will address the state Tuesday evening from the Alabama Capitol, hours after the Legislature opens for its first day of the regular 2022 legislative session.

Ivey’s State of the State address takes place at 6 p.m. with WSFA 12 News carrying the speech live on air and online.

The governor is slated to speak for approximately 30 minutes, after which time state Sen. Bobby Singleton will provide viewers with the Democratic response.

Due to the governor’s address happening at 6 p.m. instead of the traditional 6:30 p.m. time slot, WSFA 12 News at 6 will be delayed until the speeches have concluded.

