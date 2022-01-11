Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Wetumpka awarded Alabama’s ‘Small Town of the Year’

The city of Wetumpka has reason to celebrate after being awarded “Small Town of the Year.”
The city of Wetumpka has reason to celebrate after being awarded “Small Town of the Year.”(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka has reason to celebrate after being awarded “Small Town of the Year.”

According to a Facebook post from the city, the award was presented during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

“It was an honor to receive this award as we continue moving Wetumpka forward,” the Facebook post read.

Last week, the City of Wetumpka was excited to receive the "Small Town of the Year Award" at the Governor's Conference...

Posted by City of Wetumpka, AL Government on Monday, January 10, 2022

Wetumpka came into the small-town spotlight after being chosen for HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” series. The series kick-started renovation projects across the downtown area.

When asked about the outlook for 2022, Mayor Jerry Willis said he is very optimistic.

“Even with the success that we’ve had this past year, and we enjoyed that, but we have to learn how to manage that success and keep it moving, and it’ll move us into new projects as we continue to make Wetumpka best it can possibly be,” said Willis.

In addition to the renovations, the city has seen increased tourism numbers and has shared its renovation plan with other cities.

The city also developed a state-of-the-art sports complex and a new football stadium.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
A Sunday night crash has taken the life of a Wetumpka man, according to the Alabama Law...
Wetumpka man killed in Sunday night crash
File image
Man injured in shooting Sunday in Montgomery
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

Sunshine and cool temperatures today.
Cold nights and cool days
David McCoy
Court date set for HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder
There is a heavy police presence near Family Dollar on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery.
Heavy police presence outside Montgomery business
Heavy police presence outside Montgomery business
Heavy police presence outside Montgomery business