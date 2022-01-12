Advertise
2 hurt in floor collapse at Alabama School for the Deaf

Structural collapse at Alabama School for the Deaf
Structural collapse at Alabama School for the Deaf(Talladega Fire and Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were injured when a floor collapsed Wednesday at the Alabama School for the Deaf, according to Talladega Fire and Rescue.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters were dispatched to a reported structural collapse near the student center at the Alabama School for the Deaf at 11:36 a.m.

Crews responded and found the weight of a lift had collapsed the floor below a work area.

Talladega Fire and Rescue said, “The patients were thankfully not trapped and both patients were transported via Northstar.” “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those injured in the incident.”

❗️For Immediate Release❗️ January 12, 2022. At 11:36am B-Shift was dispatched to a reported structural collapse near...

Posted by Talladega Fire and Rescue on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

