Alabama backup QB Paul Tyson, Bear Bryant’s great-grandson, enters transfer portal

Paul Tyson in the Iron Bowl
Paul Tyson in the Iron Bowl((Source: WTVM))
By Drew Dover
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama backup QB Paul Tyson announced Tuesday via Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal.

Tyson says he is thankful for Coach Saban and the coaching staff for giving him the opportunity to play for Alabama for the past three years, but adds he is about to graduate and has entered the portal.

Tyson said he has three years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID waiver. He hopes to continue playing football while he continues his education.

The Alabama football team played Georgia in the CFP National Championship game Monday night in Indianapolis. The Crimson Tide lost to the Bulldogs in that matchup, 33-18.

