Alabama Power honored for response to Hurricane Nicholas

Alabama Power has been honored with an Emergency Response Award for helping restore service to Texans affected by Hurricane Nicholas.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power has been honored with an Emergency Response Award for helping restore service to Texans affected by Hurricane Nicholas.

The award, given by the Edison Institute (EEI), recognizes recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by “extreme weather or other natural events.” Winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process.

“It is an honor to be recognized by our peers for the work we do to serve our customers and help others across the country,” said Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite. “We understand firsthand how challenging restoration efforts can be, and we are pleased to offer aid when and where we can.”

Nicholas made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast on Sept. 14, 2021, as a category 1 hurricane. Approximately 705,000 CenterPoint Energy customers were affected. In response, Alabama Power sent more than 250 employees and 150 contractors to assist in recovery efforts.

“The work our employees accomplish on a daily basis is remarkable, but even more so when responding to storms and natural disasters,” Crosswhite continued. “This award recognizes their hard work and dedication during challenging times.”

The awards were presented during EEI’s virtual winter Board of Directors meeting. Alabama Power has earned the Emergency Response Award 29 times since its inception in 1998.

