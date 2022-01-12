Advertise
Alex City Schools move back to virtual learning

Officials with the Alexander City Public Schools system say they’ve notified parents of the need to shift back to virtual learning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Alexander City Public Schools system say they’ve notified parents of the need to shift back to virtual learning.

School administrators sent letters home to parents earlier in the week with advanced notice that “if our numbers continued to rise we would have to shift to remote learning.”

“Currently, our data indicates that 27 ACS Team Members and 327 students are absent due to illness or quarantine with multiple pending test results,” the system said in a statement released Wednesday.

A school spokesperson told WSFA 12 News that a “difficult decision” had to be made and that students would learn remotely starting on Friday. In-person learning is expected to start again on Thursday, Jan. 20.

While schools are closed, they will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The school system will provide lunch and breakfast in a grab-n-go fashion at Stephens Elementary School each day that the system is in remote learning. That will happen from 11-11:30 a.m. Parents can pickup food through the drop off line in the front of the school.

Alex City Schools joins other systems including Montgomery Public Schools, Autauga County Schools, Crenshaw County Schools, and Tallapoosa County Schools in making the decision to proceed to virtual learning.

