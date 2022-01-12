Autauga County Schools temporarily moving to virtual learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County Schools will shift to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday of this week.

According to Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the number of absent staff members is increasing.

There are also increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive and isolating students, Tidmore said.

In-person learning will resume Jan. 18.

