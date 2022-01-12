Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge.

The White House announced Wednesday that the administration is making a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests available to schools starting this month to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools. That’s on top of more than $10 billion devoted to school-based tests authorized in the COVID-19 relief law and about $130 billion earmarked in that law to keep kids in school.

The new initiative comes as the White House faces mounting criticism over long lines and supply shortages for testing and after the nation’s third-largest public school system, in Chicago, closed for days after an impasse between teachers and officials over reopening policies. The closure was a black eye for Biden, who made reopening schools — and keeping them open — a priority.

“We have been very clear, publicly and privately, that we want to see schools open,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. She cited the massive amount of funding for schools as evidence of the administration ensuring “we were prepared and had resources needed to address whatever may come up in the pandemic.”

The new crop of tests is enough to cover only a small fraction of the more than 50 million students and educators in the nation’s schools. The administration hopes the tests will fill critical shortfalls in schools that are having difficulty securing tests through existing federal funding or are facing outbreaks of the more transmissible COVID-19 variant.

The White House says states will be able to request the tests immediately and the tests will be available for use by the end of the month.

The administration is also working to target other federally backed testing sites to support school testing programs, including locating Federal Emergency Management Agency sites at schools.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to release new guidance later this week to help schools implement “test-to-stay” policies, in which schools use rapid tests to keep close contacts of those who test positive in the classroom.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy law enforcement presence outside the store around 11 a.m.
Teen kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Montgomery
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer
A hearing is set to determine whether bail should be increased for Tory Johnson, the suspect in...
Bail increase hearing set for bowling alley shooting suspect

Latest News

Mathison will tell you he learned some of the best lessons of life through playing sports.
New book teaches ‘Life Lessons Learned from Sports’
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that an agreement was reached for classes to...
Democrats try to stamp out school closures as virus surges
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Former Senate leader Harry Reid to lie in state at Capitol
Highs hit the middle and upper 50s with partly cloudy skies today.
Warmer days ahead of weekend storm system