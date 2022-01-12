Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Black history sites in 5 Southern states to receive grants

The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center is a watchdog organization best known for its...
The Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center is a watchdog organization best known for its work monitoring extremist groups.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Sites associated with Black history in five Southern states will each receive grants of $50,000 from the Southern Poverty Law Center, a liberal advocacy group based in Alabama.

Officials with the nonprofit law center say the recipients were selected in consultation with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. They include the “Mothers of Gynecology” monument in Montgomery and the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts in Eatonville, Florida.

Other recipients include the Thiokol Memorial Project in Woodbine, Georgia; the Fannie Lou Hamer Civil Rights Museum in Belzoni, Mississippi; and the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, located in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy law enforcement presence outside the store around 11 a.m.
Teen kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Montgomery
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
Keyquanna Monise Burton, last seen on Nov. 22, has been found, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County woman missing since November found safe
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer

Latest News

The theme for the 2022 Coastwide MLK Celebration Week is “Defining our Legacy.”
HandsOn River Region announces MLK Day volunteer opportunities
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
US inflation soared 7% in past year, the most since 1982
File image
Man charged in connection to Montgomery stabbing
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says