Child injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a child injured Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to an area hospital around 2:20 p.m. on reports that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found a boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators have since determined the child was shot while in the 1800 block of Johnson Street. That’s near the Northern Boulevard.

No other details about the incident were immediately available as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

