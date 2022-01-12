Advertise
Crenshaw County Schools returning to virtual amid COVID-19 cases

School desk
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County Schools will return to virtual learning amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Crenshaw County Schools Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne said the decision was made after an increase of COVID-19 cases across its schools. In a Facebook post Wednesday, Hawthorn said students will begin virtual learning on Thursday and will return to on-campus learning Tuesday.

“This decision was not made lightly but due in part to the unprecedented number of faculty and staff that have been impacted by COVID-19,” Hawthorn said.

Extracurricular activities such as basketball games will go on as scheduled, according to the school system.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused but at this time we believe that this is in the best interest of our faculty, staff and students,” the post added.

Autauga County Schools and Tallapoosa County Schools also made the decision to proceed to virtual learning after an increase of cases in its schools.

