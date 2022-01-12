Death investigation closed nearly 2 months after body found in Gantt Lake

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have closed their investigation into the death of a south Alabama man whose body was found floating in a lake in late November.

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said despite a preliminary autopsy on the body of David Lee Brooks, 44, of Andalusia, there were a number of unanswered questions that prompted an ongoing investigation.

“The investigation was treated as an Equivocal Death because the case could present it itself as a homicide, suicide, or accidental death,” the sheriff said Tuesday. A search warrant executed on the man’s abandoned home didn’t lead to any evidence.

Authorities also canvassed the area by boat, air and foot, the sheriff said, which revealed several trails from the man’s home to the Conecuh River.

“The location made the investigation difficult, but investigators continued to look for leads and piece things together,” the sheriff explained. “Mr. Brooks was known for searching for arrowheads along the Conecuh River and the surrounding area, which explains his location. I am pleased to report no foul play.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.