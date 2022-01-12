Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Death investigation closed nearly 2 months after body found in Gantt Lake

Gantt Lake
Gantt Lake(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have closed their investigation into the death of a south Alabama man whose body was found floating in a lake in late November.

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said despite a preliminary autopsy on the body of David Lee Brooks, 44, of Andalusia, there were a number of unanswered questions that prompted an ongoing investigation.

“The investigation was treated as an Equivocal Death because the case could present it itself as a homicide, suicide, or accidental death,” the sheriff said Tuesday. A search warrant executed on the man’s abandoned home didn’t lead to any evidence.

Authorities also canvassed the area by boat, air and foot, the sheriff said, which revealed several trails from the man’s home to the Conecuh River.

“The location made the investigation difficult, but investigators continued to look for leads and piece things together,” the sheriff explained. “Mr. Brooks was known for searching for arrowheads along the Conecuh River and the surrounding area, which explains his location. I am pleased to report no foul play.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
There was a heavy law enforcement presence outside the store around 11 a.m.
Teen kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Montgomery
One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
A Sunday night crash has taken the life of a Wetumpka man, according to the Alabama Law...
Wetumpka man killed in Sunday night crash
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer

Latest News

State Sen. Bobby Singleton responds to Ivey's State of the State address
State Sen. Bobby Singleton responds to Ivey's State of the State address
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address
Fans react to CFP title game
Fans react to CFP title game
Keyquanna Monise Burton, last seen on Nov. 22, has been found, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County woman missing since November found safe